NY-based sock company Bombas gives back to homeless in the city and beyond

NEW YORK — Nearly 80,000 people across New York City don’t have a place to call home, and the city’s homeless shelters are busting at the seams.

One of the most requested items at shelters? Socks. One New York-based company is doing its part to fill that need, with your help.

Bombas isn’t just sticking to socks, though. The company recently launched a T-shirt line that’s also part of their one-to-one donation model.

For more information about how you can help, head to Human.nyc, an advocacy group workin to end street homelessness through research, organizing, advocacy and lifting up the experiences and expertise of people directly impacted by homelessness.