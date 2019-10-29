Missing teen last seen 8 days ago in Brooklyn: police

Posted 6:26 PM, October 29, 2019, by

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old who was last seen in Brooklyn has been missing for the past eight days, according to police.

16-year-old Diana Bushueff was last seen 8 days ago in Brooklyn (NYPD).

Diana Bushueff, 16, was last seen at her home at 576 Avenue Z on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. She is described as 5-feet-6-inches-tall, 110 pounds and last seen wearing all dark clothing, carrying a backpack.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.