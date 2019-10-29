Missing teen last seen 8 days ago in Brooklyn: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old who was last seen in Brooklyn has been missing for the past eight days, according to police.

Diana Bushueff, 16, was last seen at her home at 576 Avenue Z on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. She is described as 5-feet-6-inches-tall, 110 pounds and last seen wearing all dark clothing, carrying a backpack.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.