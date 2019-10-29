Man shot 3 times in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 26-year-old man was shot repeatedly in Queens on Tuesday night, police said.

He was shot twice in the torso and once in the arm, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He’s not likely to die.

FDNY responded to a call for the shooting at Merrick and Springfield Boulevards just after 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).