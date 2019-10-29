Man jumps security fence, steals $5,000 worth of tools from Bronx scaffolding company: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — About $5,000 worth of construction tools were stolen in the Bronx last month, police said.

Police responded to a report of a man illegally entering the Colgate Scaffolding Company premises on Sept. 21.

Video surveillance shows a man jumping over a security fence.

He then removed $5,000 worth of construction tools before fleeing on foot, according to police.

