Male turns himself in, questioned in shooting of 16-year-old girl in Queens: police sources

JAMAICA, Queens — A person has turned themself in after a teen girl was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet outside a Queens school Monday, police sources told PIX11 News Tuesday.

The male individual is being questioned, police sources said. There are no arrests in the shooting at this time.

Earlier Tuesday morning police released surveillance video of three males wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

It is not clear if the male individual who turned himself in is among those three seen in the surveillance footage.

Police said the three seen in the video, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, were at the scene outside New Dawn Charger School, near 89th Avenue and 161st Street in Jamaica, just before 4 p.m. when a fight broke out. Moments later shots rang out and the 16-year-old girl was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet, authorities said.

The teen, a student at the charter school, is still in the hospital Tuesday morning, police said.

Two law enforcement sources tell PIX11 the intended target in Monday’s shooting was a teenage boy. Those sources said that teen was also the intended target in Saturday’s fatal, stray-bullet shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on a basketball court.

Authorities believe the intended target in both shootings might have been at both scenes, however that is still not confirmed.