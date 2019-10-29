Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and other ‘The Morning Show’ stars dish on new Apple TV+ series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple rolled out the red carpet for the global premiere of “The Morning Show” at Lincoln Center Monday night.

The series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell explores the competitive world of morning television news. The drama also addresses the #MeToo movement and the power dynamics between men and women—and women and women—in the workplace.

Aniston and Witherspoon, who also serve as executive producers, as well as cast members Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Amber Friendly, Michelle Meredith and Victoria Tate spoke with PIX11 News about the project and how they prepared for their roles.

“The Morning Show” debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.