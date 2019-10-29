Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and other ‘The Morning Show’ stars dish on new Apple TV+ series

Posted 4:42 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, October 29, 2019

Apple rolled out the red carpet for the global premiere of “The Morning Show” at Lincoln Center Monday night.

The series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell explores the competitive world of morning television news. The drama also addresses the #MeToo movement and the power dynamics between men and womenand women and womenin the workplace.

Aniston and Witherspoon, who also serve as executive producers, as well as cast members Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Amber Friendly, Michelle Meredith and Victoria Tate spoke with PIX11 News about the project and how they prepared for their roles.

“The Morning Show” debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.

