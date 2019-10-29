Group wanted in series of Lower Manhattan muggings: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a group they say was involved in multiple robberies, just minutes apart, on the streets of Lower Manhattan earlier in October.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, around 8:15 p.m., near the corner of Varick Street and Houston Street, the group of unidentified males tugged a man’s jacket and then started punching him, police said.

The group fled the scene with the victim’s bag, containing culinary utensils, according to authorities. Police said the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene

About 20 minutes later, at the corner of Wooster Street and Spring Street in SoHo, the same group approached another man and attempted to steal his wallet and Apple AirPods, police said.

The victim in this instance resisted and the group split up, running in different directions, according to official. The victim was not injured in this incident.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the group.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).