Cops identify woman found dead in Staten Island park

Posted 12:20 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, October 29, 2019

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — Police have identified the body found in a wooded area in Staten Island.

Ola Salem, an advocate for domestic violence, was found dead in the woods in Staten Island Oct. 24 (GoFundMe)

Ola Salem, 25, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the vicinity of Bloomingdale Park and Drumgoole Road around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salem was a volunteer at a domestic violence shelter for women, according to a GoFundMe page set up for memorial expenses. “She was a beacon of hope and positivity for many,” according to the GoFundMe page.

