Cops identify woman found dead in Staten Island park

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — Police have identified the body found in a wooded area in Staten Island.

Ola Salem, 25, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the vicinity of Bloomingdale Park and Drumgoole Road around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salem was a volunteer at a domestic violence shelter for women, according to a GoFundMe page set up for memorial expenses. “She was a beacon of hope and positivity for many,” according to the GoFundMe page.