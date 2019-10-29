Catching up with Jane Seymour and season 2 of ‘The Kominsky Method’

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress Jane Seymour returns to series television this fall starring alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in season two of "The Kominsky Method." She chats about what it was like being part of the award-winning show, what’s new in her life, how she keeps reinventing herself and what it has meant to have an acting career in Hollywood that has spanned decades.AlertMe
