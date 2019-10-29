Victims of LI ponzi scheme finally getting some money back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINEOLA, L.I. — A year after the Nassau County District Attorney announced the arrests of Kevin Brody of Pennsylvania and Matthew Eckstein of Syosset for running a Ponzi scheme, today 48 victims received restitution checks totaling $4.6 million.

Investigators found Eckstein and Brody scammed a total of $12 million from 50 people, many of them senior citizens. Eckstein was a financial advisor who began stealing from clients.

Eckstein and Brody both entered guilty pleas earlier this year on grand larceny and conspiracy charges.

Some of the money went to pay for Eckstein’s house in an upscale Syosset neighborhood said DA Madeline Singas. “He was living high off of other people’s hard earned money.”

Laura Albergo invested money with Eckstein that she saved over 20 years. She was relieved to receive a check, telling PIX11, “I got back 40% which is a big amount because i understand most of these cases theres no restitution and people don’t even get a dime.”