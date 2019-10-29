A man promised n NYPD officer who saved his life that he was done with crime. He was just arrested again.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Less than a a month ago, a 49-year-old alleged robber promised an NYPD officer he was done with crime after the cop saved his life.

Steven Davis was just arrested again, police said. Last time, he allegedly stole about 50 pounds of nutritional drink Ensure from a CVS after taking a swing at a few employees. This time, he allegedly assaulted a Duane Reade employee while attempting to take five cases of Modelo beer on Monday night.

“So much for second chances…,” the 19th precinct tweeted.



So much for second chances…🤷🏻‍♂️ Remember the suspect whose life we saved with CPR, after he had a cardiac episode, while fleeing a @cvspharmacy that he robbed? Well… We arrested him again last night for assaulting a @DuaneReade employee—while robbing FIVE cases of Modelo beer. pic.twitter.com/76tHBh04jd — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) October 29, 2019

Sgt. James Gebhard performed CPR on Davis after the first incident. He’d found Davis lifeless after an apparent heart attack.

“I went from life saving to police work pretty quickly,” Gebhard said.

They caught up during booking at the 19th Precinct.

“He shook my hand and thanked me,” Gebhard said at the time. “It could have gone one of two ways: he’d be upset with me that I arrested him or he’d be really happy with me that I rescued him.”

Gebhard said Davis promised him he was done with crime.