3 sought in connection to stray-bullet shooting of 16-year-old girl by Queens school: police

Posted 5:06 AM, October 29, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:16AM, October 29, 2019

JAMAICA, Queens — Police released new surveillance video Tuesday of three people they're looking for in connection to the stray-bullet shooting of a teenage girl outside a Queens school Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the three, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, were at the scene outside New Dawn Charger School, near 89th Avenue and 161st Street in Jamaica, just before 4 p.m. when a fight broke out. Moments later shots rang out and the 16-year-old girl was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet, authorities said.

The teen, a student at the charter school, is still in the hospital Tuesday morning, police said.

Two law enforcement sources tell PIX11 the intended target in Monday's shooting was a teenage boy. Those sources said that teen was also the intended target in Saturday's fatal, stray-bullet shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on a basketball court.

Related Story
Teen struck by gunfire outside Queens school; shooting may be connected to death of 14-year-old

While the police are seeking the three people seen in the new surveillance video, it is not believed any of them are the gunman in either shooting, police sources said.

According to law enforcement sources, police believe the gunman could be as young as 10 to 13 years old.

Authorities believe the intended target in both shootings might have been at both scenes, however that is still not confirmed.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.