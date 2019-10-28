Queens man killed in collision while crossing the street: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision with a vehicle Sunday morning in Queens, police said.

It happened at the intersection of Astoria Boulevard and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights at around 7 a.m.

EMS provided emergency care to the pedestrian, German Gutierrez, 50, of Queens, who was unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was driving westbound on Astoria Boulevard in a Lexus SUV when he struck the man attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk. The driver remained on the scene.

 

