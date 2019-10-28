NYPD officer out of a coma, released from hospital after getting hit during deadly confrontation at Brooklyn nail salon

BROOKLYN — The NYPD officer hospitalized in a medically induced coma was released from the hospital Monday.

Officer Lafontant, a 21-year veteran on the force, was hit in the head with a metal chair while responding to a confrontation at a Brooklyn nail salon Friday. The man who hit Officer Lafontant with the chair was fatally shot. Officer Lafontant suffered fractured facial bones and damage to the neck and head from trauma, Captain Craig Edelman, commanding officer of the 73 precinct said.

“He is in very high spirits,” Captain Edelman said. “He’s a family man and he’s doing very well being back with his family.”

It’s not clear if Officer Lafontant will be able to return to work.

“It’s going to be a long road. He’s got a lot of damage to his face,” Captain Edelman said. “If he wants to come back, he will come back with open arms.”

Officer Lafontant has served as an officer in Brownsville for the last two decades.

“He epitomizes what a New York City police officer should be” Captain Edelman said. “Officer Lafontant comes to work every day with a smile on his face. He’s a mentor for the younger officers in the command.”

Officer Lafontant was met with cheers and applause from officers who gathered at the hospital.

“It’s only a miracle and because of his inner strength that he’s leaving this hospital here today,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said.