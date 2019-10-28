NYPD officer injured in Brownsville police-involved shooting out of coma: police

BROOKLYN — The NYPD officer that was hit with a chair in an incident in a Brownsville nail salon is out of a coma, police officials said Monday.

The officer was place in a medically-induced coma after he was struck with the chair during a melee Friday.

It all started around 5:40 p.m. when a man entered Goldmine Nail Salon on Mother Gaston Boulevard, near Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, and tried to use the salon’s restroom, according to the NYPD.

The man began urinating in the middle of the salon, prompting salon employees to ask two uniformed officers patrolling nearby to remove the man from the business, police said.

According to authorities, when the officers investigated they determined that man had an active warrant and began to place him under arrest and he began to resist.

Another man standing outside the store then entered and engaged in a violent struggle with the cops, police said.

One of the officers deployed his Taser in an attempt to subdue that second man, but it was ineffective in stopping him, officials said.

That man then picked up one of the metal chairs in the salon and struck one of the officers in the head, prompting the cop to discharge his firearm six times at the man, according to police.

Authorities said the officer who was struck in the head was a medically induced coma at a nearby hospital and was in critical condition at the time.

The officer’s partner was treated for tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears, at another hospital, and has since been released, police said.