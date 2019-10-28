New York sees drawbacks to delivery convenience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Out of milk? Eggs? Need a last minute gift? Just a swipe and a click and your item is ordered and usually in your hands in days or sometimes even hours.

Most believe the convenience of it all is incredible, but is it worth it?

A recent New York Times report explored the real cost of our convenience and it didn't paint a pretty picture. Collecting data from the city's transit units, finance department and the Department of Transportation, the research found the growing problem of instant gratification is causing significant gridlock and pollution.

Delivery trucks come and go at all hours of the day, are sometimes double parked and sit idle and at times the sorting of endless packages is happening right on city sidewalks.

Upper East Side Councilman Ben Kallos says his district isn't happen and he believes delivery companies themselves should be doing more by getting themselves more warehouses.

An estimated million and a half packages flood into New York City daily and according to the Times that number tripled from 2009 to 2017. The delivery companies most utilized by New Yorkers? Amazon, freshDirect, Peapod, UPS and FedEx.

So, as the burden grows, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said congestion pricing will likely be the most immediate plan to ease the pain on the roads.

In a statement to PIX11, FedEx Media Relations said: “Parking limitations in congested metropolitan areas create challenges, but we always strive to comply with local traffic regulations as we meet our daily customer service commitments. FedEx also participates in programs many cities have to more efficiently manage parking and fine payment processes. It would not be appropriate for us to speculate about resolutions to parking constraints, but we are open to collaboration with municipalities addressing this issue.”

UPS issued the following statement to PIX11.

“UPS reduces the number of vehicles on city streets by consolidating packages loaded onto trucks based on delivery time commitments and final destinations, and equips drivers with technology to choose the most direct delivery routes to reduce unnecessary driving. We also offer free services like UPS My Choice® and the UPS Access Point® network that enable consumers to receive their deliveries where and when they want, helping reduce redelivery attempts. Additionally, UPS has one network, with one driver, rather than a separate driver who only delivers express shipments, another one who delivers ground packages to homes, and yet another who delivers to businesses.”