Man slashed at Richmond Hill gas station: police

RICHMOND HILL — A man was slashed in his torso early Monday morning in the Richmond Hill section of Queens, police said.

Officials said a dispute erupted between two men at a gas station at around 4:30 a.m., when one of the men was slashed in the torso.

Police said the two men do know each other. The suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights around 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

