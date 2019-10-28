Man slashed at Richmond Hill gas station: police

Posted 6:25 AM, October 28, 2019, by

RICHMOND HILL — A man was slashed in his torso early Monday morning in the Richmond Hill section of Queens, police said.

Officials said a dispute erupted between two men at a gas station at around 4:30 a.m., when one of the men was slashed in the torso.

Police said the two men do know each other. The suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights around 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.