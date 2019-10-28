Man indicted in Chinatown killings of four homeless men due in Court Monday

NEW YORK — The man charged with attacking five men in Chinatown is set to appear in court Monday, according to documents.

Four homeless men were killed, and another man was injured during an attack in Manhattan early Saturday, Oct. 5.

Randy Santos, himself homeless, is accused of beating four other homeless men to death while they slept on a New York City Street.

Police say he bludgeoned the five men over the head with a metal rod.

Santos was arrested as he fled minutes after the pre-dawn attack. Police charged him with four counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder.