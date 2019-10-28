Man gets just under 1 year in jail for fatal assault of dad visiting Bronx for sister’s baby shower

THE BRONX — A Bronx man was sentenced to just under a year in jail for the fatal assault of a dad visiting the borough for his sister’s baby shower, District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.

Jimmy Rosario, 35, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for the Morrisania attack. He punched Troy Scott, 40, after a fight inside the Kennedy Fried Chicken at East 169th Street and Prospect Avenue spilled into the street. Scott was knocked to the ground.

“The defendant struck a father of two who was visiting the Bronx for his sister’s baby shower. Although the defendant did not intend to kill him, the victim died that day after sustaining blunt trauma to the head.”

Rosario turned himself in to police after the attack. A jury found the Rosario guilty of third-degree Assault on Oct. 11, 2019.

Stedroy Philips, the victim’s father, forgave Rosario after the attack.

“I forgive him. I don’t love him. I don’t hate him. But I forgive what he did,” he said at the time. “I’ll go with you to the police. Make sure you get there safe, nobody do nothing to you. Because I’m gonna let you know. I’ll go with you but you’re gonna stand trial and pay for what you did.”