Local legend lives in Sleepy Hollow

It’s always Halloween in Sleepy Hollow.

This year, visitors will find haunted tours; scary stories and special events for a local legend.

Historic Hudson Valley is also celebrating the 200th anniversary of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.

There are immersive performances at his landmarked home south of Sleepy Hollow.

The village changed its name from North Tarrytown in 1996. Located about thirty miles north of New York City, it is peak season for visitors.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs through November 30 at Van Cortland Manor in Croton-On-Hudson.

