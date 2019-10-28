Dutchess County teenager missing, last seen in the Bronx: police

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — State police are searching for a 14-year-old last seen visiting her grandmother in the Bronx.

Officials say Bethany Mitchell has not been seen or heard from since 11 a.m. on Oct. 26. She was visiting her grandmother at 3454 Fish Ave. in the Bronx, and left the home when she got into an argument with her mother, police said.

Mitchell is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction, police said.

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case 9230243.