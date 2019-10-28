Dutchess County teenager missing, last seen in the Bronx: police

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — State police are searching for a 14-year-old last seen visiting her grandmother in the Bronx.

Bethany was visiting her grandmother in the Bronx on October 26th, 2019, when she got into an argument with her mother and left the residence, police said.

Mitchell is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction, police said.

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case 9230243.

