Changemakers: Teen creates million-dollar candy empire

MIDTOWN — With Halloween candy just about everywhere right now, why not try a healthier option?

The teen behind Zolli Candy created sweets that help reduce tooth decay and in doing so, this changemaker has created a multi-million-dollar business.

We met 14-year-old Alina Morse at Dylan's Candy Bar in Midtown to show off her company's new sweets.

“What we're really excited about is our new products Zolli Carmels, Zollibeans and our Zolli gummies.”

Her friends at home in Detroit call her Willly Wonka, in the business world she's racking up titles like "young CEO of the year," currently she is the youngest person ever to grace the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine.

At 7 years old Alina began questioning and researching why there were no healthy lollipops.

“I found tooth decay is an epidemic facing kids in America today according to U.S. Surgeon General, so I thought if this is such a a rising problem, what if I can do something to help?"

At 9 years old her first Zollipop rolled off the line.

“Zolli candy is an all-natural sugar free candy brand that cleans your teeth,” she said. By helping raise the pH in the mouth, Zolli candy neutralizes acids and helps reduce the risk of tooth decay.

Today, Alina is running her multi-million-dollar company, but still balancing being a high school freshman.

“I started out just wanting to make candy me and my friends could enjoy without parents saying no, but it's grown into something in which we can help people all over the world smile.”

That's because Zolli gives 10 percent of its profits to her Million Smiles imitative which supports oral education in schools across America in hopes of reducing tooth decay.

So what's next for this young entrepreneur?

“We want to be the number one selling sugar-free candy in the world.”

Besides Dylan's Candy Bar, you can buy Zolli Candy at CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon.