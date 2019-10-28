Burglars wanted for ATM robberies across Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island

NEW YORK — Three men are wanted in connection with a series of ATM burglaries across Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, police said Monday.

The group broke into a Wilson Avenue location in Brooklyn late at night on Sept. 6 and stole an unknown amount of currency in the first incident, officials said. Since then, they’ve made off with at least $8,610 in cash and several ATMs containing unknown amounts of currency.

The masked men took an ATM with about $2,150 inside on Sept. 8 from a Queens location on 97th Avenue on Sept. 7. They took another ATM on Sept. 19 in Brooklyn. The business was open when the men took the machine.

They also took ATMS on Sept. 26, Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. On Oct. 7, they broke into Covert Street business in Brooklyn and damaged an ATM, but they didn’t take anything. They also broke into locations on Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 and left without taking any property or money.

Police have asked for help identifying the men. They were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and baseball hats.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).