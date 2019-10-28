Basketball coach remembers Queens teen killed on the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Aamir Griffin wasn't just a good kid, he was a great kid, his basketball coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School said.

"It's a tragedy. It's so sad," Coach Ron Naclerio said.

Griffin was killed by a single gunshot around 8 p.m. Saturday at a court near his home in the Baisley Park Houses

"Every kid has strengths, every kid has weaknesses," Naclerio said. "None of his weaknesses was wanting to be a great person, wanting to be a great player, wanting to be a great student, wanting to do what was right for his mother, his father."

Naclerio joined Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen on the PIX11 Morning News to remember Griffin.

Naclerio compared Griffin to star basketball player Magic Johnson.

"I saw Magic play in the NBA. He had the greatest smile," Naclerio said, "Well Aamir had the same Magic Johnson smile as a 14-year-old that Magic Johnson had."