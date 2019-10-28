Bag of heroin found in child’s candy after NJ Halloween event

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — A child left a Friday Halloween event in a southern New Jersey town with more than just candy, official said Monday.

Officials tested a bag of suspected heroin after the Middle Township event and determined it was actually heroin. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said it was an isolated incident, but parents are being urged to “always check the Halloween candy children bring home and to be cautious of any suspicious looking or unfamiliar packaging and baggies.”

Parents and guardians should be vigilant when dealing with Halloween treats, officials advised. If possible, do not let kids have any candy until after thoroughly inspecting what they’ve brought home.

If you and or anyone you know comes into contact with or has any information regarding suspicious candy, please contact your local police department. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click of anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.