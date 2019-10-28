2 men get 50 years to life in execution-style killing of couple ambushed in SUV in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men who ambushed and killed a couple in East New York in 2017 were sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Monday, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Devon Hannibal (left) and Christina Stubbs (right) were gunned down in 2017.

Gary Martin, 35, and Kenrick Bayliss, 37, followed Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, from the Linden Hall club on June 23, 2017, officials said. The pair fired 13 times after Hannibal and Stubbs got into an SUV.

Hannibal was stuck nine times. Stubbs was hit once.

“These defendants coldly orchestrated the execution of two young people enjoying a night on the town. Their ruthless violence shattered two families,” District Attorney Gonzalez said. “This sentencing should send a clear message that there are serious consequences for those who devastate and terrorize our communities with gun violence.”

They’d coordinated the shooting  that night, prosecutors said. Surveillance video and cell phone records show that Bayliss tracked the victims’ movements while Martin got guns for both of them to use. Bayliss texted Martin to tell him when the victims were leaving the club. He then acted as a lookout while Martin committed the shooting.

Martin and Bayliss were each convicted of two counts of second-degree murder on Sept. 27.

Hannibal had two children, ages 4 and 5 at the time of the attack.

