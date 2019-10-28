16-year-old shot in the shoulder outside Queens school; police looking for teenage shooter: sources

JAMAICA, QUEENS – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder as school was let out on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Students were leaving New Dawn Charter School near 89th Avenue and 161st Street just before 4 p.m. when a fight broke out, sources said. It escalated and the teenage girl was shot.

Police are looking for a teenage shooter, sources said. No description has been released of the shooter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She’s expected to be OK.

It’s not yet clear what the fight was about.

