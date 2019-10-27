Woman shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Flatbush on Saturday night as she waited for a train, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 28-year-old victim was on the northbound platform at President Street and Nostrand Avenue around 8 p.m. when someone shoved her from behind, a police official said. She suffered a laceration to the left shin and swelling to her left foot in the fall, but managed to get off the roadbed. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not yet have a description of the shover.

