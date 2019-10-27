Woman shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Posted 3:32 PM, October 27, 2019, by

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Flatbush on Saturday night as she waited for a train, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 28-year-old victim was on the northbound platform at President Street and Nostrand Avenue around 8 p.m. when someone shoved her from behind, a police official said. She suffered a laceration to the left shin and swelling to her left foot in the fall, but managed to get off the roadbed. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not yet have a description of the shover.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

