Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with death of 14-year-old boy fatally shot on Queens basketball court

JAMAICA, Queens —Video released Sunday shows two men running from the scene after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Queens basketball court.

Aamir Griffin was shot from about 100 yards away, police said. The NYPD does not believe he was the intended target.

Officials said they responded to the call at the Baisley Park Houses just after 8 p.m. Saturday and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Responding officers took a person of interest into police custody. Sources say that they are investigating that the person of interest maybe responsible for other shootings in the area from past days.

Police have asked for help identifying two men in connection with the shooting. One man was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and a dark colored jacket. The other man wore dark colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).