Pedestrian fatally struck in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 50-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV as he crossed a Queens street on Sunday morning, police said.

German Gutierrez, a Queens resident, was hit near the intersection of Astoria Boulevard and 93rd Street around 7 a.m., officials said. He was attempting to cross the boulevard outside the marked crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man.

Emergency responders found Gutierrez  unconscious at the scene. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The 66-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

 

