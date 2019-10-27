Man accused of groping woman in subway station at Grand Central Terminal: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man they say touched a woman inappropriately as she entered a Midtown subway station earlier this month.

According to authorities, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, the woman was walking down the stairs of the MTA subway station under Grand Central Terminal, near East 42nd Street.

While entering into the station, the unidentified man touched the woman’s breasts before walking out of the station and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD has released the above photo of the man wanted in connection to the incident and describe him as about 30 to 35 years old, weighing about 200 lbs., and last seen wearing a blue and orange NY Mets baseball cap, a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a black and gray messenger bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).