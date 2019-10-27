Man, 43, fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Newark early Sunday, authorities said.

Newark police officers found Irvington resident Clifford Cajou on the 100 block of Hartford Street while responding to reports of a person shot around 2:40 a.m., officials said. Cajou was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 am.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.