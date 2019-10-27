Fight breaks out when customer tries to stop thieves taking tip jar at Chelsea coffee shop: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police are looking for a group of people who stole a tip jar from a Manhattan coffee shop Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 2:40 p.m., the group entered Matto Espresso, located near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 21st Street in Chelsea, and took the cafe's tip jar, police said.

When the group tried to flee, a male patron attempted to stop the alleged thieves and a physical fight ensued, spilling out onto Seventh Avenue, according to officials and surveillance video.

The group were able to get away, making off with an unknown amount of money, authorities said.

The group engaged in the fight with the patron can be seen in the above surveillance video released by the NYPD.

