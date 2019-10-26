Tri-state area could get 2 inches of rain Sunday

NEW YORK — A wet weekend is in store for those in the tri-state area, at least as far as Sunday is concerned, with PIX11 meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden saying to expect 1 to 2 inches of rain.

It looks like the rain may come a bit early in spots, but as of Saturday evening, the air mass was too dry to support rain across our area, Gooden said. However, as moisture continues to build, the likelihood will increase overnight. Expect showers Sunday morning around 8 a.m. with heavy downpours in the afternoon before tapering off in the evening, Gooden said.

A coastal flood advisory will go into effect Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, for many areas along the Interstate 95 corridor, the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Nassau County, and parts of northern Suffolk. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for southern Suffolk from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s remnants from recent tropical cyclone Olga — which made landfall in Louisiana Friday night — that will bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the tri-state area.

As the storm moves east, expect gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Highs are expected to top out in the 60s through mid-week, with a cool down by next weekend.