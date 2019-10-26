Three men sought in city-wide armed robbery pattern: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have identified three men wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies across the city, officials said Saturday.

Authorities said they're searching for Brian Rodriguez, 26, Gilberto Garcia, 23, and Bryan Lloret, 22, in connection with 10 robberies, with $87,000 in jewelry and $4,300 in cash stolen.

Police said the suspects in the robberies are accused of stealing gold chains, watches, rings, bracelets, earrings and cash between Aug. 26 and Oct. 14.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).