Polls open for early voting in New York

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — After years of waiting, the polls opened today for early voting in New York. For the first time ever, New Yorkers can vote on weekends, and voters will sign-in on a digital screen rather than a paper poll book.

Mayor Bill de Blasio showed up at his polling station in Park Slope to cast his ballot 10 days before Election Day on November 5th.

"Early voting is so much easier," said the Mayor. "Finally bringing New York State into the 21st century."

His polling place at the Park Slope Armory YMCA saw a steady flow of first-time early voters, but no lines and no major complaints.

"Well there is no waiting, maybe because today is the first day," said one early voter.

Some problems did come up with the electronic sign-in sheets.

"It's a technology-based system," said Michael Ryan, Executive Director of New York City's Board of Elections. "We did have one site where the ballot was printed to a different printer, it was located. The problem was solved."

Some have questioned how 2 weeks of early voting will impact schools that double as a polling place, as voting booths take over the school cafeteria or gym.

"So no gym class," said one early voter, a mom of two.

If you have not registered to vote yet, the deadline has passed, as has the deadline to apply for early voting. But registered voters can apply for a mail-in ballot up until Oct. 29, or can pick one up in person up until November 4.

On the ballot are 5 ballot questions and 3 main races, including the city's Public Advocate, Queens District Attorney and Council District 45.

If you are early voting, double check your polling place before you head out, because it may be different than your normal polling place.