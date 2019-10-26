NYPD detective dies from 9/11-related cancer: police

NEW YORK — An NYPD detective died Friday from an illness related to the September 11 terror attacks, according to a police official.

Dennis Murphy, 57, died Friday from a 9/11-related cancer, NYPD Chief Dermot Shea said on Twitter.

Murphy was an advocate for survivors of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Shea said.

Detective, WTC survivor advocate, father, husband, brother, friend, hero—Detective Dennis Murphy passed away yesterday at the age of 57 from 9/11-related cancer. With respect and gratitude, we salute you. pic.twitter.com/4fnzo58tws — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 26, 2019

It is expected that by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, more people will have died from 9/11-related illnesses than the 2,700 who died at the Twin Towers that day, the Seattle Times reports.

That figure was provided to the Seattle Times last year by The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund and World Trade Center Health Program. Officials at each organization told the news outlet there are no records the number of people who died from 9/11-related illness, but said, at the time, the number was likely close to 2,100.