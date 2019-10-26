Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery: “A special night in New York”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery is not meant to be spooky or ghoulish, but instead a spiritual stroll through a historic cemetery.

The Greenwood Quartet in a most unusual place: a 19th century mausoleum, as part of the Death of Classical.

“There is no place more reflective and ruminative than a cemetery, especially one as beautiful as Green-Wood,” Andrew Ousley, founder of Death of Classical, told PIX11 News. “The two augment each other and create an intensity and focus with an emotional openness,” he added.

More than 4,000 people joined in this eerie two-night event of circus acts, storytellers, films and music performed in haunting places.

The theme was “lovesick,” both the pain and pleasure of romance.

“We were looking to evoke the various sentiments of lovesickness, the tragic and the various elements of that,” Dan Nuxoll, the Rooftop Films artistic director, told PIX11 News.

For $80 a ticket, those participating in this ethereal experience thought it to be delightfully dark.

“This is a space where people come to remember, so the energy is very gracious and very calming,” Fay Leshner, a Nightfall participant, told PIX11 News.

Others agreed.

“It’s a magical place with some many creative things that make this a special night in New York,” Katherine Hovey, another Nightfall participant, told PIX11 News.

Her friend, Carey Dack, added, “we respect the people who came before and it’s done in a lighthearted, magical way.”

This is the last event of the Green-Wood season but a tradition has been established for next year.