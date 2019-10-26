Man gropes 16-year-old girl in subway station near Times Square: police

Man wanted in connection to a teen girl groped in a subway station near Times Square. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man is wanted by police after allegedly groping a teenage girl in a subway station near Times Square Monday, according to officials.

The unidentified man approached the 16-year-old girl around 2:40 p.m. on the staircase at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue for the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station, police said.

The man grabbed the teen’s buttocks before fleeing the location on foot, according to authorities.

The girl was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD describes the alleged groper as a bald man, last seen wearing a two-tone coat, a lavender shirt, tan pants, and glasses, and carrying a black bag.

Police have released the above photo of the man wanted in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

