Man drives himself to hospital after being shot sitting in car on Long Island: police

WYANDANCH, L.I. — Suffolk County Police are investigating after a man was wounded when two people opened fire on his parked car on Long Island Friday night, authorities said.

According to police, two men were sitting in a car, parked at the corner of North 11th Street and Straight Path in Wyandanch, when two people started shooting at the vehicle around 7 p.m.

The two gunmen fired multiple shots, striking a 32-year-old man in the car in his arm, police said. The other man in the car was not hit.

After being shot, the man was able to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities said they’re looking for the two shooters who fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information of the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.