Fight in Brooklyn subway station involved police, video shows fists fly

Warning: video may be disturbing.

BROOKLYN — Police were involved in a violent brawl inside of a Brooklyn subway station, and Saturday, explained what they say happened.

Authorities said officers responded to a fight between two large groups of people on Jay Street at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday. The fight then spilled into the nearby subway station, police said.

Officials said as the fight continued, several people involved in the fight resisted arrest, with one of them punching an officer.

Video obtained by PIX11 clearly shows the brawl that went on to include officers. In the video, at least one civilian and at least one officer appear to throw punches.

Five people were arrested, including three 18-year-olds charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct, police said. A 16-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment and a 15-year-old was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.