Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting: officials

BROOKLYN — All charges were dropped against Dewayne Hawkes, an alleged panhandler accused of urinating on the floor of a nail salon before an officer-involved shooting in Brownsville Friday night, a court official said Saturday.

An NYPD officer, whose name has not yet been released, is in a medically induced coma in critical but stable condition, officials said; the man who police say struck him with a chair, Kwesi Ashun, 33, is dead after being shot by the cop during the melee at a Brooklyn salon Friday, according to police.

It all started around 5:40 p.m. when Hawkes entered Goldmine Nail Salon on Mother Gaston Boulevard, near Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, and tried to use the salon's restroom, according to the NYPD.

Hawkes began urinating in the middle of the salon, prompting salon employees to ask two uniformed officers patrolling nearby to remove the man from the business, police said.

According to authorities, when the officers investigated they determined that man had an active warrant and began to place him under arrest and he began to resist.

Hawkes was initially set to be arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal trespass Saturday evening.