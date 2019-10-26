Bronx mom and 1-year-old son missing since Thursday, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are trying to find a Bronx mother and her baby boy who were reported missing Thursday night, according to authorities.

The mom, 17-year-old Jessica Corrales, and her 1-year-old son, Juan Flores, were last seen Thursday, around 11 p.m., at their home on Rosedale Avenue, near East 174th Street, in the Soundview section of the Bronx, police said.

Police describe the mother as standing about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing around 170 lbs., with straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a light-colored t-shirt, the NYPD said.

Her baby son was last seen wearing a light-colored onesie, police said.

The NYPD had released the above photos of the missing mother and child.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).