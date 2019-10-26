Bronx dad charged after infant twins hospitalized with broken bones, head trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A Bronx father is facing charges after his twin babies, just six weeks old, were hospitalized in New Jersey with multiple injuries, authorities said.

The twins' paternal grandmother told PIX11 Friday that the babies seemed fine when they visited her family at their Bronx apartment Wednesday evening and that both parents were also there.

Hours later, the mother of the children rushed them to Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday because one appeared to be unresponsive, the Bergen County prosecutor's office and Teaneck police said.

Prosecutors said both infants were found to have multiple fractures and head trauma. Police sources told PIX11 there was bleeding on the brain.

One was in critical condition while the other was listed as stable.

Prosecutors say the children were in the custody of their father, 27-year-old Jonathan Melendez of the Bronx.

Melendez is now charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

A listed number for Melendez couldn't be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.