JAMAICA, Queens — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on a Jamaica basketball court Saturday, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the call at the Baisley Park Houses just after 8 p.m. Saturday and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the boy’s identity has not been released.