Watch: Man walks into Brooklyn gym and throws bleach in employee’s face: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man who walked into a Brooklyn gym in September and threw bleach at an employee, according to authorities.

Saturday, Sept. 21, at around 8:30 p.m., an unidentified man walked into a Planet Fitness on Broadway, near Sumner Place, in the Bushwick neighborhood, police said.

He approached a 20-year-old employee behind the gym's front desk and threw bleach in his face before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for burning and irritation to the face, police said.

The NYPD has released the above shocking surveillance footage of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).