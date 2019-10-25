The cast of “Cubby” talks about life imitating art or vice versa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Filmmaker Mark Blane moved from his native Indiana to New York-- and so did the main character of the new film "Cubby" which was written, directed, and stars Blane. So is it autobiographical? No, but there are definitely similarites.

The movie also stars actress Patricia Richardson who takes on the role of his mom. "Cubby" at times is a heart-warming friendship a lifetime story and other times quirky and mysterious. It opens in theaters on November 1, and will be on VOD and all digital platforms November 12.