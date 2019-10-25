Police-involved shooting in Brownsville: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Officials are responding to a police-involved shooting in Brownsville.

There is no official word yet on who may have been shot or their conditions.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Mother Gaston Blvd and Sutter Ave in Brooklyn due to a police involved shooting. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/VUen6TC7Rt — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2019

The incident is now the fifth police-involved shooting in New York City in recent weeks.

An NYPD officer’s bulletproof vest saved his life during a violent confrontation that left an armed man dead in Harlem early Wednesday, according to officials.

One man was fatally shot by police during a Bronx traffic stop Thursday in what was, at the time, the third police-involved shooting in days, the NYPD confirmed.

An armed man died after being shot by officers on Oct. 16 on Baltic Street in Brooklyn, officials said. Hours later, early on Oct. 17, police shot and injured a man with a firearm on a train platform in the Bronx.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.