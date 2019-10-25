PetSmart to scare up Halloween celebrations with new pet costumes, toys and treats

The following is a news release from PetSmart:

PHOENIX — Decking out the family in Halloween costumes isn’t just for humans. From cats and dogs to guinea pigs and even fish, the whole pet family can take part in some frightfully fun festivities with the help of PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer in North America.

Pet parents can choose from Thrills & Chills mermaid costumes for small pets and sumo wrestler costumes for dogs, as well as pumpkin chew toys and skull cave fish tank ornaments so pets can join the fun. PetSmart’s new Halloween collection includes everything your pet needs including costumes, toys and decorations to liven up Halloween parties.

This year, cats and dogs alike can transform into dinosaurs, sharks and spiders. A unicorn and sloth highlight additional costumes exclusive to dogs. There are also spooky-inspired collars and harnesses that are perfect for bringing your pet trick-or-treating. LED reflective collars and leashes from Top Paw can also help keep pets and pet parents safe on evening Halloween strolls.

For the pet who’s less about dressing up and more about toys, families can choose from a variety of Halloween-themed toys, such as a squeaky pumpkin toy or monster arm. A haunted house cat scratcher and sugar skull pet bed also serve as this season’s must-have, ghostly home décor items.

Small pets like guinea pigs can get in on the fun with an array of cute and frightful costumes including a mystical unicorn, a fearsomely adorable shark and even a pint-sized pineapple. Fish can also partake in the celebration with a selection of tank ornament décor like a snorkeling skeleton and a jack o’ lantern to add an appropriately festive twist to their watery abodes.

Pets can also partake in their own version of trick-or-treating by indulging in seasonal treats like pumpkin spice-filled bone dog treats or delicious dog-friendly cookies shaped like ghosts and spiders.

“Treat Your Boo” Event with Pet Costume Contest

Pet parents are invited to PetSmart stores nationwide for a “Treat Your Boo” event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. local time.* Dogs will be able to learn tricks for treats, and pet parents can fill a treat bag for their pet, at PetSmart’s exclusive Trick or Treat stations. The party will feature a costume contest with awards for first, second and third place, plus a certificate for social media bragging rights.

To make those social media posts really shine, stores will offer photos with Chance the Mascot for pet parents to share with followers by tagging with #petsmartparties. For those who want to keep the pet Halloween party going, free yard signs will be available at the event letting neighbors know that dogs are invited to their homes to trick or treat on Halloween night.

For more information, including PetSmart’s full Halloween collection, visit petsmart.com/halloween.