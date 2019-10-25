Person in custody after Staten Island mom fatally shot in head: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINERS HARBOR, S.I. — A person is in custody after a mother was found fatally shot in the head in her Staten Island home early Thursday, authorities said Friday.

While police could not confirm the person's relationship to the victim, they said they believe this person is responsible for the deadly shooting of the mom of two.

Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired inside an apartment on South Avenue, near Arlington Place, in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the woman's son and stepson were in the home when the mother was fatally shot.

The woman's partner, the children's father, could not be accounted for Thursday morning, officials said.

PIX11 was on the scene Thursday as emergency service officers in ballistic gear were seen searching the neighborhood with K-9 units.

A helicopter from the NYPD's Aviation Unit was also seen searching the neighborhood early Thursday.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending family notification.